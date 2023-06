TAIPEI -- A Taiwanese political party that was founded just over a decade ago has surged ahead of the main opposition party Kuomintang to become the second most-popular party on the island.

The Taiwan People's Party had support from 22.2% of respondents, surpassing the KMT's 20.4%, according to a poll from private think tank Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, released on Thursday. Support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party stood at 24.6%.