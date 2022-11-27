ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan elections

Taiwan's Tsai quits as party leader after heavy local election losses

Opposition KMT retakes major cities in string of victories on Saturday

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announces her resignation as party chairwoman of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei on Nov. 26.   © AP
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as leader of her ruling party after the opposition Kuomintang retook its traditional strongholds in local elections held on Saturday.

She will remain Taiwan's president until her second term expires in early 2024. It has been a poor election night for her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which was facing a difficult electoral cycle as the party's term-limited incumbents stepped down. Premier Su Tseng-chang also offered to resign but was retained by Tsai.

