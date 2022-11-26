ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan elections

Taiwan's Tsai steps down as DPP chair after local election losses

Opposition KMT retakes Taipei in string of victories on Saturday

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen talks to the media after casting her vote during local elections in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Nov. 26.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as chair of her ruling party after the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) retook the mayorship of its traditional stronghold of Taipei and won a string of victories in local elections held across the island on Saturday.

She will remain as president until her second term expires in early 2014. It has been a poor election night for her party, who were facing a difficult electoral cycle as their term-limited incumbents stepped down. Premier Su Tseng-chang also offered to resign but was retained by Tsai.

