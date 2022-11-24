ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan elections

Taiwan's local elections: 5 things to know

Opposition KMT expected to win big, but not over its pro-China position

The ruling DPP, led by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, left, is lagging behind Eric Chu's opposition KMT in the run-up to Saturday's local elections. (Source photos by Reuters) 
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Local elections will be held throughout Taiwan on Saturday. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been struggling to fend off their rivals in key contests. Any major losses it suffers will erode President Tsai Ing-wen's power base and change the dynamic for the next presidential election in 14 months.

Taiwanese people will elect mayors, magistrates, councilors and village chiefs to four-year terms. Elections on the island are the only free and fair elections in the Chinese-speaking world after Hong Kong imposed a draconian crackdown against opposition lawmakers, protesters, journalists and the general public in 2020.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close