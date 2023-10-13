Taiwan's presidential front-runner faces potential coalition

TAIPEI -- With the election three months away, Taiwan's opposition candidates are running up against a sturdy barrier in their race for the presidency as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate maintains a comfortable lead in opinion polls.

Besides the DPP's Lai Ching-te, the candidates include Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT); Ko Wen-je, a former Taipei mayor and president of the Taiwan People's Party; and Terry Gou, the founder of iPhone assembler Foxconn who is running as an independent.