Taiwan sets next presidential election for January 2024

TAIPEI -- Taiwan will hold its next presidential election on Jan. 13, 2024, the Central Election Commission announced Friday.
Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen will conclude her second and final term that May and cannot run again.
Successor to Tsai Ing-wen to be chosen with legislative races held at same time
