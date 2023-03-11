ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan elections

Taiwan sets next presidential election for January 2024

Successor to Tsai Ing-wen to be chosen with legislative races held at same time

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's second and final term ends in May 2024.   © Reuters
HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan will hold its next presidential election on Jan. 13, 2024, the Central Election Commission announced Friday.

Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen will conclude her second and final term that May and cannot run again.

