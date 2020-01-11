Tsai Ing-wen sweeps to victory in Taiwan presidential election

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Beijing-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party secured a second term as the island's leader, crushing her China-friendly Kuomintang rival Han Kuo-yu in Saturday's presidential election.

Tsai claimed 57% of the vote with ballots counted at 96% of polling stations, according to Taiwan's Central Election Commission. Han came in second with 38%, while People's First Party chairman James Soong took 4%.

The 63-year-old's victory largely came from young voters placing their hopes in her government continuing to stand up to Beijing, which seeks unification with Taiwan, an extremely unpopular idea on the island. Tsai also benefitted from Taiwan's strong economic performance amid the U.S.-China trade war.

The result caps a remarkable turnaround for Tsai, whose ruling DPP was routed by the Kuomintang in local elections in November 2018.

Her rebound was boosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping's provocative remarks last January, in which he pushed Beijing's "one country, two systems" framework and maintained that he would not renounce the use of force in bringing Taiwan back into the fold. She also capitalized on the months of unrest in Hong Kong, saying authorities' response there shows the kind of threat Taiwan's hard-fought democracy faces.

Ties between Taipei and Beijing have deteriorated significantly since Tsai took office in May 2016.

China has consistently sought to isolate the self-ruled island, luring seven of Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to Beijing since Tsai took power and suspending independent tourist visas to the island it views as a breakaway province.

Even so, Beijing is using its massive economic power to lure the island's tech talent and businesses to the mainland.

The Tsai administration is likely to try to maintain the status-quo with China over the next four years.

"We do not rule out the possibilities of discussion or dialogue or meetings between Taiwan and China," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told foreign journalists ahead of the election. "But this kind of meeting or dialogue needs to be conducted without preconditions."