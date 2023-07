TAIPEI/JAKARTA -- Waving "Team Taiwan" flags, dozens of people at a Jakarta restaurant cheer William Lai Ching-te's bid to become the island's next president. "May you be elected!" The event's emcee shouts of Lai in Taiwanese Hokkien.

Lai, Taiwan's vice president and head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is leading the pack in the run-up to the January poll, widely seen as a vote on relations with China.