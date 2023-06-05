Taiwan remembers Tiananmen crackdown as Hong Kong silenced

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Presidential candidates expressed their support for democracy in China on Sunday in Taiwan, which took over from Hong Kong as leading commemoration of bloody 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters.

"We sympathize with the Chinese people's pursuit of democracy," Lai Ching-te, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party leader and presidential nominee, said in a statement, noting Taiwan's democratic reforms came at time the Chinese government ordered troops to squash weeks of student-led protests leading to June 4, 1989.