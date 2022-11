TAIPEI -- Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by President Tsai Ing-wen will likely struggle in local elections to be held on Saturday.

The focus will be on mayoral and county magistrate seats of all 22 counties and cities, as well as local councilors. The ruling DPP currently has seven seats, the largest opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) 14, and the People's Party of Taiwan one. According to almost all pre-election predictions, the DPP is expected to fall even further behind.