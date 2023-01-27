ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Taiwan's Tsai unveils new cabinet in bid to regain lost ground

President bringing back old faces like ex-VP Chen after beatdown in local polls

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center, greets incoming Premier Chen Chien-jen, right, while outgoing Premier Su Tseng-chang looks on in Taipei on Jan. 27.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen officially appointed former Vice President Chen Chien-jen as premier on Friday, signaling a major cabinet reshuffle designed to energize her government well before elections in 2024.

"I have to say, once again: Premier Su, you have worked hard," Tsai said during a news conference, turning toward outgoing premier Su Tseng-chang, who nodded in return. "He is always on the front line, helping me to bear a lot of pressure, giving me more strength to focus on diplomacy, defense and cross-strait affairs, while laying a stronger foundation for Taiwan and creating a bigger international space for Taiwan."

