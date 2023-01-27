Taiwan's Tsai unveils new cabinet in bid to regain lost ground

TAIPEI -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen officially appointed former Vice President Chen Chien-jen as premier on Friday, signaling a major cabinet reshuffle designed to energize her government well before elections in 2024.

"I have to say, once again: Premier Su, you have worked hard," Tsai said during a news conference, turning toward outgoing premier Su Tseng-chang, who nodded in return. "He is always on the front line, helping me to bear a lot of pressure, giving me more strength to focus on diplomacy, defense and cross-strait affairs, while laying a stronger foundation for Taiwan and creating a bigger international space for Taiwan."