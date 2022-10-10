Taiwan's Tsai warns China against conflict, touts defense buildup

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday warned China against military aggression toward the island democracy, while stressing that her administration is taking responsibility for its own defense.

"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides," Tsai said on Taiwan's national day. She went on to say that respect for the "Taiwanese people's commitment to our sovereignty, democracy and freedom can be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait."