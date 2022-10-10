ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Taiwan's Tsai warns China against conflict, touts defense buildup

'We will not leave anything to fate,' president says in national day speech

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers her national day speech in Taipei on Oct. 10. She linked cross-strait tensions with other friction points across the region, as well as the Ukraine war.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday warned China against military aggression toward the island democracy, while stressing that her administration is taking responsibility for its own defense.

"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides," Tsai said on Taiwan's national day. She went on to say that respect for the "Taiwanese people's commitment to our sovereignty, democracy and freedom can be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close