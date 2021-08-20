ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Taiwan's opposition leadership race features familiar faces

Former and current Kuomintang chiefs set to square off in September vote

Former Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu seeks to retake the reins of Taiwan's top opposition party in a September vote.   © Reuters
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading opposition Kuomintang approved Thursday four candidates to run in next month's leadership race, as the Beijing-friendly party struggles to regain support following a crushing defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The Sept. 25 vote is expected to boil down to a two-horse race between incumbent chairman Johnny Chiang, 49, and former party chair and former Taipei Mayor Eric Chu, 60.

Chu resigned as chairman after losing the 2016 presidential election to the Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen, though he has remained a stalwart within the Kuomintang alongside former President Ma Ying-jeou.

Chiang became chairman in March 2020 after his predecessor stepped down over the Kuomintang's loss against Tsai in the presidential election that January, amid hopes that a younger leader could put the party back on track.

The Kuomintang's pro-Beijing stance has dealt a blow to the party's popularity as China steps up pressure on the democratic island that China views as a renegade province. The party's policies toward China will be key to its efforts to win over the public back ahead of local elections next year, which are considered a touchstone for the next presidential race in 2024.

Support for the Kuomintang had dropped to a record low of 18.7% in a report published July by the Election Study Center at Taiwan's National Chengchi University. In contrast, support for the DPP, which has maintained a hard line on Beijing, came to 31.4%.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more