TAIPEI (Reuters) -- Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or "democracy chips," President Tsai Ing-wen told the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana on Monday, saying China's threats mean fellow democracies have to cooperate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.