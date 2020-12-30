ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Ten Hong Kong activists jailed in China after attempt to flee

Two minors will be transferred back to city amid international calls for release

One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen after a transfer conducted at Shenzhen Bay Port, in Hong Kong, on Dec. 30.   © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Ten Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday to between seven months and three years in prison in mainland China following their attempt this past summer to flee the city by speedboat, as authorities continued to step up their crackdown on political dissent in the territory.

Meanwhile, two others in the group -- both minors -- were handed back to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning after Chinese authorities decided not to prosecute them, a mainland court ruled.

All 12 defendants face charges of illegally crossing the border, while two face additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the hearing took place.

The defendants were not permitted to appoint lawyers of their choice, and their family members have had no access to them while they were in custody.

The closed-door hearing, which began on Monday in Yantian District People's Court, has attracted international attention. Western countries have called for the "immediate release" of the activists.

Relatives of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities attend a press conference in the territory on Dec. 28.   © AP

Known as the "Hong Kong 12," the group was stopped and detained by the Chinese Coast Guard on Aug. 23 as they apparently headed for Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy with no formal ties with mainland China.

The activists are believed to have fled the former British colony out of fear that they would be prosecuted for their past activities in support of the Hong Kong democratic movement.

Andy Li, one of the activists aboard the boat, was arrested under the national security law in August and has been wanted by Hong Kong police after jumping bail on that charge.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close