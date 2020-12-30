Ten Hong Kong activists jailed in China after attempt to flee

HONG KONG -- Ten Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday to between seven months and three years in prison in mainland China following their attempt this past summer to flee the city by speedboat, as authorities continued to step up their crackdown on political dissent in the territory.

Meanwhile, two others in the group -- both minors -- were handed back to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning after Chinese authorities decided not to prosecute them, a mainland court ruled.

All 12 defendants face charges of illegally crossing the border, while two face additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the hearing took place.

The defendants were not permitted to appoint lawyers of their choice, and their family members have had no access to them while they were in custody.

The closed-door hearing, which began on Monday in Yantian District People's Court, has attracted international attention. Western countries have called for the "immediate release" of the activists.

Relatives of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities attend a press conference in the territory on Dec. 28. © AP

Known as the "Hong Kong 12," the group was stopped and detained by the Chinese Coast Guard on Aug. 23 as they apparently headed for Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy with no formal ties with mainland China.

The activists are believed to have fled the former British colony out of fear that they would be prosecuted for their past activities in support of the Hong Kong democratic movement.

Andy Li, one of the activists aboard the boat, was arrested under the national security law in August and has been wanted by Hong Kong police after jumping bail on that charge.