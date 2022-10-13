20 years after Bali bombings, Indonesia confronts extremism online

BALI, Indonesia -- Indonesia's government has made progress in stopping Islamic terrorism in the two decades since bombings killed more than 200 people here in 2002. But its fight has moved onto social media platforms where extremist thought remains only a screen scroll away.

A memorial service was held in the tourist district of Kuta on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks. The survivors and their families stood before a plaque that listed the names of those killed in the bombings.