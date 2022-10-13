ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Terrorism

20 years after Bali bombings, Indonesia confronts extremism online

Fading memories are the real enemy to fighting terrorism, says survivor

Mourners pray for the victims of the Bali bombings during the Oct. 12 commemoration at the memorial in Kuta, Indonesia. (Photo by Koya Jibiki)
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Indonesia's government has made progress in stopping Islamic terrorism in the two decades since bombings killed more than 200 people here in 2002. But its fight has moved onto social media platforms where extremist thought remains only a screen scroll away.

A memorial service was held in the tourist district of Kuta on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks. The survivors and their families stood before a plaque that listed the names of those killed in the bombings.

