ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Terrorism

Afghanistan-based extremists spark terror fears in Central Asia

Islamic State's branch beefing up propaganda to recruit Uzbek, Tajik fighters

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban inspect the scene of an operation against Islamic State militants at a hideout on the outskirts of Kabul in November 2021.   © EPA/Jiji
LUCAS WEBBER, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

FREDERICTON, Canada -- The killing of two suspected militants by Tajikistan's security forces is fanning fresh worries in Central Asia over the Taliban's ability to prevent attacks by Afghanistan-based terror groups, analysts say.

Tajik authorities said the pair sneaked across the border from Afghanistan in late April and were shot dead in a counterterrorism operation, which turned up a stash of weapons, ammunition and explosives. They gave few details, but said the militants had planned a terror attack in Tajikistan, marking the latest in a string of incidents linked to militants inside Afghanistan.

Read Next

Latest On Terrorism

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close