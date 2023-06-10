Afghanistan-based extremists spark terror fears in Central Asia

FREDERICTON, Canada -- The killing of two suspected militants by Tajikistan's security forces is fanning fresh worries in Central Asia over the Taliban's ability to prevent attacks by Afghanistan-based terror groups, analysts say.

Tajik authorities said the pair sneaked across the border from Afghanistan in late April and were shot dead in a counterterrorism operation, which turned up a stash of weapons, ammunition and explosives. They gave few details, but said the militants had planned a terror attack in Tajikistan, marking the latest in a string of incidents linked to militants inside Afghanistan.