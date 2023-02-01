Deadly Peshawar mosque attack clouds Pakistan election timeline

ISLAMABAD -- This week's devastating suicide bombing in Pakistan's city of Peshawar looks likely to have political reverberations, potentially delaying local polls and undermining former Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy to force an early national election.

Government leaders are calling for unity against terrorism after a powerful blast on Monday killed at least 100 people and wounded more than 150 at a mosque inside the high-security Police Lines area of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.