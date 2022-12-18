ISIS-K attack in Kabul compounds China's insurgency headaches

ISLAMABAD -- An attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese businesspeople this week has added to Beijing's security frustrations in the region, where it finds itself in the crosshairs of multiple insurgent groups.

ISIS-K, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, claimed responsibility for Monday's bombing and shooting at a hotel "frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen" in central Kabul, saying that "Chinese communists and Taliban elements" were the targets. This was the first such attack on Chinese interests in Afghanistan since the Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021.