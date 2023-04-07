ISIS-K threat rising from Afghanistan casts shadow over the West

FREDERICTON, Canada/ISLAMABAD -- Concern is growing that the Islamic State group's branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan could lash out far beyond its home turf or inspire others to do its bidding.

Officials at the highest levels have begun sounding the alarm. "ISIS-Khorasan has increased attacks in the region and desires to export those attacks beyond Afghanistan to include the U.S. homeland and our interests abroad," Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Forces Committee in March.