Terrorism

ISIS militants linked to slaying of 2 Japanese are indicted by US

Ex-Brits, accomplices of 'Jihadi John,' face up to life imprisonment

A photo of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto is shown on TV in February 2015 in Tokyo. Goto was killed by ISIS in Syria. (Photo by Kaisuke Ohta) 
ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday two Islamic State terrorists have arrived on American soil to face charges involving their alleged role in the death of several hostages including two Japanese citizens.

Alexanda Amon Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, believed to be among the men referred to by hostages as "the Beatles" for their British accents, are accused of taking hostages for an ISIS cell in Syria that tortured and beheaded foreign citizens -- many of whom were journalists and humanitarian workers -- between 2014 and 2015 and released footage of the brutal killings.

An indictment filed Monday in U.S. court accused the two men of conspiring to kidnap and torture hostages including Japanese nationals Kenji Goto, a video journalist, and Haruna Yukawa, a self-described security consultant.

The indictment alleges that the ring released a video in January 2015 of Goto holding a picture of Yukawa's decapitated body and, days later, a video depicting the beheading of Goto.

The two militants grew up in Britain and were UK citizens, but the British government withdrew their citizenship.

ISIS prisoners Kenji Goto, left, and Haruna Yukawa are seen with their executioner, Mohammed Emwazi -- infamously known as "Jihadi John."    © Kyodo

Mohammed Emwazi -- infamously known as ""Jihadi John" -- was the ringleader of the four-strong "Beatles" cell and executed the beheadings. He died in a November 2015 U.S. airstrike. 

Another member Abu Muhammad al-Furqan, who released the videos, died in a separate September 2016 airstrike. 

The group is alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages, including U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. 

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of ISIS, committed suicide in October 2019 during a raid conducted by the Pentagon.

If found guilty, Kotey and Elsheikh face sentences of up to life imprisonment but not capital punishment. The U.S. wanted to retain the option of the death penalty but compromised with the British government in exchange for key evidence.

