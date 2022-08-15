ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Terrorism

Iranians fear attack on Salman Rushdie will derail nuclear deal

U.S.-born suspect supports Revolutionary Guard but lacks known ties to Tehran

The 1989 fatwa issued by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for the death of author Salman Rushdie remains intact. (Source photo by AP)
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- The attack on British American novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York has put the spotlight on a three-decade-old death sentence issued by Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which remains intact.

The fatwa -- a decree from an Islamic religious leader -- calling for the execution of Rushdie was issued in 1989, a year after Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" was published. While the Iranian government has since distanced itself from the decree, technically the fatwa can only be rescinded by the person who issued it, and the ayatollah died later that year without revoking the order.

