Terrorism

Islamic extremists infiltrate ASEAN, eyeing Indonesia's 2024 polls

IS sees Philippine groups as reliable conduits, uses Singapore social media

Islamic State supporters are growing in some Southeast Asian countries.   © Reuters
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Four years after the fall of the Islamic State caliphate in Syria where it lost territories and followers, the extremist group's ideology remains entrenched in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and the Philippines, where risks of attacks are looming. 

In Indonesia, a counterterrorism expert warned that IS supporters are working together with former terrorism convicts to form a group to carry out attacks in the run-up to, during and possibly after the country's presidential elections due in 2024.

