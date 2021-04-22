Pakistan car bomb hits Chinese ambassador's hotel, killing 4

KARACHI -- A bomb blast rocked the Serena Hotel in Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan, on Wednesday night, killing four people and wounding 12. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong was staying at the hotel for the night but had left for an official dinner minutes before the blast.

On Wednesday, the ambassador and Li Bijian, Chinese consul general for Sindh and Balochistan provinces, were on an official visit to Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province. During the visit, Nong met the governor and chief minister of the province and later donated 1,700 food packets to needy families in a food distribution ceremony.

The Chinese delegation was staying at the Serena Hotel, which is the only four-star hotel in Quetta, and security cleared the visit by the foreign dignitaries.

Around 10:30 p.m., a white sedan packed with explosives entered the hotel premises and exploded in the parking area. The blast killed four people, including a police officer and a hotel security guard. Two assistant commissioners from the regional government of Balochistan were among the 12 wounded.

Beijing has significant economic interests in Quetta, which is the capital of the province, which is also home to the port city of Gwadar. Gwadar is the hub of the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Pakistani component of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan's interior minister, told local reporters that Nong was staying at the Serene Hotel, but was at a function in another location at the time of the blast. Nong was named Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad last September. Unusually, he is a political appointee well versed in commerce and trade, and analysts believe his selection points to increased commercial and BRI activities in Pakistan.

The outlawed militant group Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the blast. Chinese citizens have come under attack many times in Balochistan, mainly at the hands of Baloch separatists.

In May 2017, a Chinese couple was kidnapped from Quetta by so-called Islamic State and later killed in Mastung, a town in the same province. That incident ended the free movement of Chinese in Quetta. Chinese officials now visit the city with heavy security contingents.

Experts believe the Serena Hotel attack highlights the ongoing threat to Chinese interests in Balochistan.