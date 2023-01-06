Pakistan hints at strikes in Afghanistan amid twin Taliban threats

KARACHI -- An alarming spate of terrorism has prompted Pakistan to threaten attacks against militant hideouts across the border in Afghanistan and is spurring closer security cooperation between Islamabad and Washington.

Pakistan's National Security Committee, the country's highest civil-military forum, met on Dec. 30 and again this past Monday to assess recent attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed Pakistani jihadi group that helped its Afghan brethren recapture their country as the U.S. withdrew in August 2021.