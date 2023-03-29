ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Terrorism

Pakistan police resort to shutting Chinese shops over terror risk

Authorities say some establishments failing to take security seriously enough

An officer stands guard after an attack on a police station in Karachi in February. Pakistan has seen an alarming rise in terrorism in recent months, prompting a fresh warning from China.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- Pakistani authorities have resorted to temporarily shutting some businesses run and frequented by Chinese nationals as they scramble to prevent terrorist attacks that could compromise one of Islamabad's most important international relationships.

Chinese interests in Pakistan have become a prime target for separatists and other militants in recent years, including several deadly attacks. This has been a thorn in bilateral ties, with Beijing urging its cash-strapped South Asian partner to do more to protect its interests.

Read Next

Latest On Terrorism

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close