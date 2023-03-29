Pakistan police resort to shutting Chinese shops over terror risk

KARACHI -- Pakistani authorities have resorted to temporarily shutting some businesses run and frequented by Chinese nationals as they scramble to prevent terrorist attacks that could compromise one of Islamabad's most important international relationships.

Chinese interests in Pakistan have become a prime target for separatists and other militants in recent years, including several deadly attacks. This has been a thorn in bilateral ties, with Beijing urging its cash-strapped South Asian partner to do more to protect its interests.