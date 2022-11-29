Pakistan's Taliban scraps cease-fire as political turmoil festers

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is grappling with escalating attacks by the local Taliban branch, with experts warning that the country's political turmoil is compromising the government's response.

Islamist violence in the northwest has continued to worsen over the past two months. Since Nov. 16 alone, more than a dozen people have died in attacks claimed or allegedly perpetrated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In tribal regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a new attack is carried out almost every other day.