Terrorism

Pakistan's arrest of anti-China militant felt from Beijing to Tehran

Islamabad aims to secure Belt and Road as it vows new campaign against terror

Security forces guard the entrance to Pakistan's Chinese-built Gwadar Port in 2018. Separatists in Balochistan have targeted Chinese interests. (Photo by Getty Images)    © Getty Images
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan says it has a top anti-Chinese Baloch separatist militant leader in custody, a development insiders hope will help to secure Beijing's interests as the government in Islamabad attempts a broader crackdown on terrorism. It could also affect diplomacy with Iran, experts say.

"Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations," according to a statement issued on Friday by ISPR, the Pakistan Army's mouthpiece.

