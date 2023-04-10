Pakistan's arrest of anti-China militant felt from Beijing to Tehran

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan says it has a top anti-Chinese Baloch separatist militant leader in custody, a development insiders hope will help to secure Beijing's interests as the government in Islamabad attempts a broader crackdown on terrorism. It could also affect diplomacy with Iran, experts say.

"Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations," according to a statement issued on Friday by ISPR, the Pakistan Army's mouthpiece.