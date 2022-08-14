ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Terrorism

Pakistan's northwest hit by deadly wave of militancy

Experts say attacks are fallout from Taliban's rise in Afghanistan

Pakistani troops patrol the border with Afghanistan in the Khyber region in August 2021. Experts say the Taliban's takeover in Kabul that month is having ripple effects now.   © AP
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Northwestern Pakistan is caught in a wave of deadly Islamist attacks, with experts connecting the violence to fallout from the Taliban's takeover of neighboring Afghanistan almost a year ago.

The picturesque, mountainous province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan and is governed by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has seen a spate of militancy in recent days and weeks. On Aug. 6, a convoy carrying provincial PTI legislator Malik Ali Khan was ambushed in the Lower Dir district. The lawmaker was critically injured, while his brother and three guards were killed. 

