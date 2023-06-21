Pakistani Taliban's 'shadow province' threatens China BRI projects

ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistani Taliban's new drive to control the country's south threatens to be a "huge problem" for reviving multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), analysts say.

Last week, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a collection of militant Islamist groups, announced that it was establishing a "shadow province" in the southwestern province of Balochistan. The region, home to the BRI's port city of Gwadar, has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for nearly two decades, with Chinese interests targeted for attacks.