ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Terrorism

Russia's ISIS-K problem intensifies after Kabul embassy bombing

As militants undermine Taliban, experts see rising threat to Moscow in Central Asia

A medic checks an X-ray of a man who was wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Sept. 5.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- A suicide attack on the Russian Embassy in Kabul has underscored anew the tenuous security situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia, presenting challenges for both the Taliban and a Kremlin focused on its invasion of Ukraine.

ISIS-K, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, has claimed responsibility for the Sept. 5 bombing at the entrance of the Russian mission, which killed eight people, including two embassy staffers. The group's official news outlet, Amaq, said the bomber detonated an explosive belt at "a gathering of Russian employees and a number of spies and contractors, in addition to members of the Taliban."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close