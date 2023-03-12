ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Terrorism

U.S. arms left in Afghanistan surface in Pakistan Taliban insurgency

Advanced sniper rifles and night vision goggles used in attacks on police

A U.S. soldier uses night vision goggles in Afghanistan in 2013. Pakistani Taliban militants are apparently using such gadgets to attack police under the cover of darkness.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Modern weapons and sophisticated night vision devices left behind by U.S.-led coalition forces withdrawing from Afghanistan and fleeing Afghan troops are being used by Pakistani Taliban militants to intensify attacks on law enforcement, police and experts say.

Plagued by an economic crisis, plunging currency and political polarization, Islamabad is also scrambling to contain the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant group. Emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's victory, the TTP has essentially gone to war against the Pakistani government.

