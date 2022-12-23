ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Thai PM Prayuth switches to new party to run for next election

Leader wants to stay in power despite two-year term limit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Dec. 23 that he has joined the newly formed Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party to run in the upcoming general election.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced Friday he has joined the newly formed Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation) to run in May's general election, showing his determination to stay in power despite a recent ruling that limits his term to just another two years.

"I have been considering this for a while and I finally decided to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart party," Prayuth told reporters. "I am already informed that the party will propose me as its prime ministerial candidate in the election next year," he said.

