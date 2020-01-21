Thai court: Thanathorn-led party not guilty of opposing monarchy

BANGKOK -- Thailand's second-largest opposition force, the Future Forward Party, on Tuesday avoided disbandment in a Constitutional Court ruling that nevertheless does not guarantee the party's survival.

The court ruled that young millionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's party is not guilty of undermining the kingdom's constitutional monarchy as claimed by a petition filed by Natthaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the chairman of the Ombudsman's Office.

The petition insists that the party's executives have aggressively sought to amend the constitution, which says, "Thailand has continuously and always maintained the intention to adhere to a democratic regime of government with the King as Head of State."

The party's main policy priorities include slashing the military budget, bringing civilian control to the military and reviewing the king's role in the constitutional monarchy. The current constitution was approved by a national referendum in 2017.

Natthaporn's petition also likens Future Forward to the Illuminati, which according to conspiracy theories was a secret society that sought to overthrow monarchies.

Founded in March 2018, Future Forward made a striking debut, winning 80 of 500 lower house seats in the general election held last March. Among opposition forces, only the Pheu Thai Party, founded by supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won more.

But its seats have since been whittled down to 76. Thanathorn, the 41-year-old leader, lost his lower house seat in November when the court said he did not sell off his media holdings soon enough. Thai election law bars candidates from owning media assets. In December, the party expelled some members for continuously voting against the party line.

Tuesday's ruling does not completely free the party from the specter of dissolution. Another petition filed by the Election Commission of Thailand could lead to a disbandment order. Accepted by the court in December, the petition claims the party has received money from an illegal source. Thanathorn lent his party more than 191.2 million baht ($6.3 million).