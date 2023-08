BANGKOK/SINGAPORE -- Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will return to Thailand on Tuesday after 15 years in self-exile and around 20 scrapped attempts to come home under a looming prison sentence.

"It's time for me to be with the Thai people," he told Nikkei Asia on Tuesday morning at Singapore's Seletar Airport, confirming that he was heading to Thailand. A private jet carrying Thaksin is expected to land at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok later in the morning.