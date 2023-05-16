ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

How Move Forward shocked Thailand's old guard

Party faces uphill battle to win military-picked Senate backing for top office

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, center, parades around Bangkok's Democracy Monument to celebrate the election result on May 15. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai voters delivered a surprise victory to the progressive Move Forward Party on Sunday, a stunning rebuke of not only the country's incumbent military-linked rulers but also to a political establishment that ran elections based on personal patronages.

Move Forward's campaign challenged conventional wisdom about Thai politics and won in provinces previously thought to be impenetrable. The vote-rich north and northeast were long known to be loyal to the Pheu Thai party, while the conservative south was a stronghold for the Democrat Party and others in the ruling coalition.

