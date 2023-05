BANGKOK -- Thailand's opposition parties were ahead of the ruling conservative camp in Sunday's general election, according to preliminary results, with the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai combined appearing to have won the majority of seats.

Pheu Thai had been expected to win the most seats in the 500-member lower house, but MFP closed in, putting the two opposition groups virtually neck and neck with MFP slightly ahead.