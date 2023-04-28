Move Forward leader Pita vows to bring 'good politics' to Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's progressive opposition Move Forward Party on Thursday unveiled a road map for its first 100 days in office ahead of the May 14 elections, seeking to dispel criticism about its readiness to govern and the feasibility of its policies, including a referendum on a new constitution.

While rival parties are competing on populist handouts and subsidies, Move Forward's leader says it is staying focused on political reform to erase the legacy of military coups and create the conditions for structural economic change. That would begin with erasing the coups' legacy on the appointed Senate and the election, competition and anti-corruption bodies through constitutional overhaul.