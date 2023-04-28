ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Move Forward leader Pita vows to bring 'good politics' to Thailand

Progressive opposition party chases win for ballots over bullets in May 14 vote

Pita Limjaroenrat, the Move Forward Party's candidate for prime minister, holds a rally in Bangkok on April 22. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's progressive opposition Move Forward Party on Thursday unveiled a road map for its first 100 days in office ahead of the May 14 elections, seeking to dispel criticism about its readiness to govern and the feasibility of its policies, including a referendum on a new constitution. 

While rival parties are competing on populist handouts and subsidies, Move Forward's leader says it is staying focused on political reform to erase the legacy of military coups and create the conditions for structural economic change. That would begin with erasing the coups' legacy on the appointed Senate and the election, competition and anti-corruption bodies through constitutional overhaul.

