Move Forward's electoral surprise puts Thai businesses on edge

BANGKOK -- Thailand's private sector raised concerns after the results of Sunday's elections pointed the country toward a political void, with the progressive party that won the most seats not winning nearly enough to easily assemble a ruling coalition.

Some businesses are pulling for the Move Forward Party to put together a government quickly enough to ensure political stability. They are also crossing their fingers that the populist party forms a government that continues key economic projects and smoothly passes a budget bill, steps that could go a long way toward inspiring confidence among foreign investors.