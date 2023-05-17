ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Move Forward's electoral surprise puts Thai businesses on edge

Private sector fears infrastructure and fiscal discipline might be big losers

Some businesses in Bangkok are worrying about a higher minimum wage and other policies that a populist government might push through. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's private sector raised concerns after the results of Sunday's elections pointed the country toward a political void, with the progressive party that won the most seats not winning nearly enough to easily assemble a ruling coalition.

Some businesses are pulling for the Move Forward Party to put together a government quickly enough to ensure political stability. They are also crossing their fingers that the populist party forms a government that continues key economic projects and smoothly passes a budget bill, steps that could go a long way toward inspiring confidence among foreign investors.

