Thai election

On topic: Why Thailand's Pita failed to become prime minister

A collection of stories to catch up on a recent hot topic

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to drum up enough support from either rival parties or military-appointed senators to become prime minister. (Photo by Ken Kobyashi)
Nikkei staff writers | Thailand

The winner of Thailand's general election, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, failed in his recent attempt to become prime minister. How was he blocked from the premiership? Here's a selection of stories looking at the country's struggle to form a new government.

Pita's Thai PM bid blocked in critical blow to Move Forward

Pita Limjaroenrat leaves the parliamentary chamber after being suspended as an MP on July 19. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Move Forward leader Pita on Wednesday came up against two roadblocks in his bid to become prime minister, as parliament denied his second nomination and the Constitutional Court suspended him while it considers an electoral complaint. Read more.

 

Thailand's pro-democracy coalition mulls next steps without Pita

Move Forward supporters protest in front of Bangkok's Democracy Monument on July 19. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Around a thousand people filled Bangkok's Democracy Monument on Wednesday night after Pita was denied a second nomination for prime minister by parliament and was suspended as a lawmaker. People dressed in black staged a mock funeral for conservative senators and judges to protest their actions, which are seen as obstructing the consensus reached in the May election. Read more.

 

Thai PM plots thicken with Senate bill, apparent 'judicial coup'

Pita Limjaroenrat reacts after failing to win parliamentary support to become Thailand's prime minister on July 13. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

It is an open secret that Thailand's Constitutional Court and Election Commission -- intended to be independent bodies -- are under the military's influence. The court suspended Pita as a lawmaker over his shareholdings in a media company, marking an extension of past democratization stumbles and political disputes in Thailand. Read more.

