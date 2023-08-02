Pheu Thai splits from Move Forward to secure PM vote for Srettha

CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- The Pheu Thai Party announced on Wednesday that it would form a new coalition that does not include the election winner, the Move Forward Party, in order to smooth the path for Pheu Thai candidate Srettha Thavisin when parliament convenes to elect a prime minister on Friday.

"Pheu Thai has consulted with Move Forward to withdraw from the coalition, form a new governing coalition and nominate Srettha Thavisin for prime minister," the leader of Pheu Thai, Cholnan Srikaew, said at a news conference in Bangkok.