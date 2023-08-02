ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Pheu Thai splits from Move Forward to secure PM vote for Srettha

Pro-democracy coalition's breakup puts Thailand election winner into opposition

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, center, speaks during a news conference in Bangkok on Aug. 2. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- The Pheu Thai Party announced on Wednesday that it would form a new coalition that does not include the election winner, the Move Forward Party, in order to smooth the path for Pheu Thai candidate Srettha Thavisin when parliament convenes to elect a prime minister on Friday. 

"Pheu Thai has consulted with Move Forward to withdraw from the coalition, form a new governing coalition and nominate Srettha Thavisin for prime minister," the leader of Pheu Thai, Cholnan Srikaew, said at a news conference in Bangkok.

