Thai election

Pheu Thai struggles to exclude military as political vacuum hits 3 months

Pending court ruling no guarantee to break Thailand's deadlock over next PM

Move Forward supporters distributed leaflets critical of Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew on Aug. 7. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand remains without a new prime minister three months after the May 14 general election, with Pheu Thai -- the party that finished second in the voting -- struggling to exclude the military's influence as it tries to form a new government.

The latest in the political deadlock involves a petition before Thailand's Constitutional Court claiming that parliament's rejection last month of the motion to renominate Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as a prime minister candidate was unconstitutional. The progressive Move Forward won the most seats in Thailand's lower house, but Pita failed to win a majority in parliament for the prime minister post when he was nominated in July.

