Pita pressed on royal reform ahead of Thailand's PM vote

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday began a joint session to elect a prime minister, with the first four hours of debate highlighting the central tension between the conservative establishment and a popular movement looking to restore democratic rule.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, was the only candidate nominated for prime minister. His party placed first in the May 14 general election and has formed a coalition with seven other pro-democracy parties. Conservative parties -- many aligned with the pro-military caretaker government -- declined to nominate a challenger.