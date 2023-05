BANGKOK -- Major Thai parties' populist election promises could result in spending of more than 500 billion baht ($14.8 billion) under the next government, which financial experts warn would take the Southeast Asian country's debt and budget to record highs.

At the final turn of the race before the May 14 vote, the ruling Palang Pracharat Party has tried to come from behind with a pledge of giving each farm family 30,000 baht.