BANGKOK -- Thailand's prime minister-elect, Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party, is due to receive a royal endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday evening, marking the official appointment of the country's 30th premier.

The next government, led by the 61-year-old property tycoon, will face various challenges, from Thailand's slowing economy to the balance of power within the ruling coalition.