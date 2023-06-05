Thai PM hopeful fights accusation of election wrongdoing

BANGKOK -- The leader of the party that won Thailand's lower house election faces allegations of a constitutional violation that could disqualify him from being seated as prime minister.

The Move Forward Party, headed by Pita Limjaroenrat, won 151 seats in the May 14 election for the House of Representatives -- more than any other party. Move Forward looks to form a coalition government with seven other parties, and the coalition partners have agreed to back Pita in the prime minister's election that could be held in August.