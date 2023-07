BANGKOK -- Thailand's constitutional court has suspended Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as a member of parliament over his shareholdings in a media company, dealing another blow to the prime ministerial hopeful after he failed in a bid for the top job last week.

"The court suspends Mr. Pita from performing his duties as a member of parliament until the court reaches its verdict," the court said in a statement on Wednesday. It gave Pita 15 days to respond to the petition.