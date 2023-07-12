Thai court to rule whether Pita was eligible to run in election

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Election Commission (EC) has referred the case of Pita Limjaroenrat's media shareholding to the Constitutional Court, dealing a blow to the young Move Forward Party leader ahead of Thursday's joint parliamentary session to elect a new prime minister.

Pita has been dogged by allegations that he did not declare a very small inherited shareholding in a currently inactive broadcasting company before running for parliament. Thailand's constitution bars anyone owning media stocks from election.