Thai election

Thai court to rule whether Pita was eligible to run in election

Judicial move deals blow to Move Forward leader ahead of PM vote

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Election Commission (EC) has referred the case of Pita Limjaroenrat's media shareholding to the Constitutional Court, dealing a blow to the young Move Forward Party leader ahead of Thursday's joint parliamentary session to elect a new prime minister.

Pita has been dogged by allegations that he did not declare a very small inherited shareholding in a currently inactive broadcasting company before running for parliament. Thailand's constitution bars anyone owning media stocks from election.  

