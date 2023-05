BANGKOK -- Thailand's pro-democracy opposition Move Forward Party is gaining momentum ahead of the May 14 general election, as its clear stance against pro-military forces draws support from voters who want to see the country democratized.

The general election, the first for the Thai parliament's lower house since March 2019, will show whether the main opposition Pheu Thai and other parties can wrest power from the pro-military faction that has held control since the 2014 coup.