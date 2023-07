BANGKOK -- Thailand's Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday began a joint session to elect a prime minister.

Shortly after the session opened, Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, was formally nominated as a candidate by Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai party. Move Forward and Pheu Thai placed first and second in the May 14 general election and have joined to form a coalition with six other parties.